EAU CLAIRE — As Sunday approaches, it’s important to begin preparing for the return to Standard Time. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November, which means most of the country will turn clocks back one hour.
Adults should get between seven and eight hours of sleep each night, however the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in three adults doesn’t get that much sleep on a regular basis, which negatively affects cognitive performance and physical health.
Kelly Schmidt, facilitator for the fully accredited sleep disorders center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, recommends people wake up and go to bed 10-15 minutes later the week before DST ends to prepare themselves for the time change. This allows the body and brain to adjust slowly rather than in just one night. It’s also important to stay in a routine when it comes to bedtime and wake time because routine is what helps the brain prepare for sleep.
Schmidt also says light is a big environmental factor in quality of sleep.
“In the winter we lose daylight so it’s darker earlier which makes our bodies tired earlier,” she says. “Expose yourself to more light during the daytime hours to make the adjustment a little easier on your internal clock.”
Other tips to achieve quality sleep include:
- Limit the use of electronics one hour prior to bed to prepare body and brain for sleep.
- Do not go to bed hungry; eat a light, healthy snack at least 30 minutes before bed if necessary.
- Keep the bedroom temperature cooler than the rest of the house, if possible.
- Avoid caffeine, alcohol and exercise close to bedtime.
Most of the United States will “spring ahead” again when Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday in March 2022.
