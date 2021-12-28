Public Health announced on Monday that six more people have died due to COVID-19 in Barron County and two free walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled.
The previous week’s deaths bring the total number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 to 112 in Barron County. The number of new cases recorded is 127, down from 143 from the Dec. 20 report.
Officials said vaccination continues to be the best protection from hospitalization and death, and everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster. As of Monday, 24,304 Barron County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing 54% of the county’s population.
Vaccination clinics
Two free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in January.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at the clinics scheduled for 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County gym, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake, and on Jan. 12 at the Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
First and second doses will be available for those 5 and older. People ages 18 and up should get a booster dose six months after a Pfizer vaccine or at least two months after Johnson & Johnson’s.
People should bring their Center for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine cards; no appointments are necessary.
