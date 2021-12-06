Six Lakes Democrats are hosting an information session on the Infrastructure and Jobs Act of 2022. The event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, at Chetek Lanes Event Center in Chetek. The $1 trillion dollar law, passed with bi-partisan support, will affect construction projects for roads, rail, air travel, rural broadband and preparation for extreme weather related to climate change. Cash donations for Christmas Cookie Kits for Kids will be collected. State Senator Janet Bewley will be in attendance. The public is welcome to attend. Face masks are required. Visit barroncountydemocrats.org for more information.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments