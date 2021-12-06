Six Lakes Democrats are hosting an information session on the Infrastructure and Jobs Act of 2022. The event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, at Chetek Lanes Event Center in Chetek. The $1 trillion dollar law, passed with bi-partisan support, will affect construction projects for roads, rail, air travel, rural broadband and preparation for extreme weather related to climate change. Cash donations for Christmas Cookie Kits for Kids will be collected. State Senator Janet Bewley will be in attendance. The public is welcome to attend. Face masks are required. Visit barroncountydemocrats.org for more information.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.