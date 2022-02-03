A silver alert has been issued for David L. Smith, 75, of Chippewa Falls.
Smith was last seen traveling south on Highway 27 entering Eau Claire County in a 2018 red Ford Escape with WI (123ZZB) plates.
Smith has previous incidents where he has gotten lost while driving to the point his whereabouts are not known for hours and is later located in other portions of the state. He does not have a cell phone and does frequent Kwik Trip gas stations.
Smith is 6’02”, weighs 215 pounds and has brown eyes. His hair is white and he is bald on top. He has a beard and mustache.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a tan collared shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
Contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department with information at 715-723-4424, option 1.
