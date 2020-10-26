Signs of support for Embrace outside Government Center

A group of 13 supporters of Embrace gathered outside the Barron County Government Center in view of member of the Barron County Board of Supervisor's Executive Committee, which had a 7:30 a.m. meeting. None spoke at the public comment portion of their committee. Those assembled were still there after the meeting adjourned. The matter was not on its agenda, which did not include a closed session.
The committee voted at its Oct. 7 meeting to discontinue funding the domestic abuse shelter due to its staff taking up "anti-law enforcement social issues," according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. It does still refer people to it services. The shelter serves people in a four-county area.
