Shopko Optical, a leader in providing trusted eye care to communities for over 40 years, announces its center relocation in Rice Lake. The newly-expanded center, opening Jan. 24, is located at 2304 S. Main St., Suite 9. Patients can continue to expect comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and detection and management of eye disease.
Thomas Sczepanski, O.D., Dustin Hetke, O.D., and Donald Lorentz, O.D., will continue to serve Rice Lake-area residents.
“Providing Rice Lake residents with outstanding patient-centric eye care is extremely important to us and we needed more space to serve our patients,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “Dr. Sczepanski, Dr. Hetke, and Dr. Lorentz have been working in the area for many years, so this new location will allow us to expand the relationships they already have in the community.”
In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will continue to work with Rice Lake’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, DeltaVision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Anthem, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.
To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.
