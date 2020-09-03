Thomas Sczepanski, O.D., recently joined Shopko Optical’s team of optometrists in Rice Lake. He specializes in primary care, contact lens fittings, and cataract and glaucoma care.

“Dr. Sczepanski is an exceptional optometrist with a passion for helping patients find solutions for their eye care needs.” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “He is excellent at listening to his patients’ concerns in order to provide diagnosis and treatment for each one’s individual needs.”

Born and raised in Hayward, Dr. Sczepanski graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry. In his free time, he volunteers with the Knights of Columbus.

Those looking to schedule an appointment with Dr. Sczepanski can visit shopko.com.

