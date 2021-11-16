The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County has started a new campaign in which community members or organizations can sponsor a child for the Shop With a Cop event. It costs $150 to sponsor a child and those who donate can choose a child from any of the school districts in Barron County.

Visit the foundation's website or Facebook page for more details or to make a donation.

"Any amount of donation for the event is beyond appreciated, and the public can send a monetary donation the foundation rather than sponsoring a child if they prefer," said Jessica Hodak, a foundation member. "The more donations we can acquire, the more kids we can allow to participate in the event this year.

The Shop With a Cop event is scheduled for Dec. 6, with the cops splitting eligible kids into two locations — Walmart and Farm and Fleet.

"We will also have them meet afterwards at Econolodge to have a meal provided by Adventure's Restaurant," Hodak said. "And we have also secured donations to allow us to send a complete Christmas meal home with each family."

The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency and receives sponsorship from businesses and individuals from the community. All donations stay within Barron County.

