Sign-ups for the Blue Hills Shooting Stars "110" will be starting later this month.
Area students from the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cameron and Barron school districts are invited to join the 2021 youth shooting team.
Sign up dates begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28, March 7 and March 14. Registration is at the Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, at 1604 23-24 1/2 Street, Rice Lake.
Team members will have the opportunity to take part in the sport of trap or pistol and rifle. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars are part of the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation and Scholastic Trap Clay Program and Scholastic Action Shooting Program.
Our team had a very successful year in 2018 and 2019. Athletes from our team competed in Trap, Pistol and Rimfire Rifle at State and National competitions.
"We are looking forward to returning athletes for this season and our hope is that more area youth will take this opportunity to join our outstanding team," said Tim Chaussee, Blue Hills Shooting Stars coach. "This experience will provide the opportunity for area youth to expand their horizons and try different shooting sports."
For more information visit the Blue Hills Shooting Stars Facebook page at facebook.com/Blue-Hills-Shooting-Stars-534411896700163, or contact head trap coach Mike Swick at (715)-296-9043 or by email jswickster@yahoo.com, or head pistol-rifle coach Dominic Emole at (715)-410-3391 or emaildoc@chibardun.net.
