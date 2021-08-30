Commander Gary Traynor is proud to announce Leonard “Lenny” Shier was nominated and selected as the Chapters Volunteer/Member of the year for 2020 from the Disabled American Veterans Department of Wisconsin Chapter 52 Northwest Wisconsin.
Shier has devoted his time to community involvement and assisting veterans in so many ways. He is a substitute schoolteacher and drives the DAV van, ensuring veterans get to their medical appointments.
Shier is the DAV’s Wisconsin States Veterans Administration Veterans Services (VAVS) Chairman. This requires him to visit all VA hospitals and clinics to see what their needs and shortcomings that limit their services to the veterans are, so the DAV can assist their veterans needs.
With all organizations having difficult times of aging members, Shier has been instrumental in Chapter memberships increase. He is the glue that keeps the Chapter moving forward. His tenacity and love for veterans and the country is who he is all about.
