A Washburn County Sheriff’s Office employee is being investigated for possible thefts from the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s department contacted the Baron County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, March 6, to investigate the theft.
The Barron department assigned a detective to the case and over the course of that investigation took Brian Wyberg, 35, into custody and he is being held in the Barron County Jail on potential charges of theft, illegally possessing prescription drugs, and misconduct in public office.
Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart said that Wyberg has been employed at the sheriff’s office for 6 years and was serving as a dispatch/jailer. Stuart has placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
“At this point in the investigation it appears Wyberg is the only Sheriff’s Office employee connected to this investigation,” Stuart and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a joint statement. “This is all the information we are releasing at this time as this case remains active. While Wyberg is being held in the Barron County Jail – charges will be referred to the Washburn County District Attorney’s Office.
