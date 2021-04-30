I’m going through a midlife crisis. At 54, with my family’s history of permanent heart attacks, it’s likely I’m in the final third of my life. Since November, I’ve felt the need to make changes. Lately, I’ve been gung-ho in two aspects: weight loss and purging clutter.
I was not overweight, but an unhealthy 35-year relationship with alcohol, bratwurst, and Little Debbie Zebra Cakes had me more than 20 pounds heavier than I wanted. For years, I considered exercising. After a handful of beers each evening, the only activity that motivated me was pulling the handle to the footrest on my easychair.
Six months ago, an acquaintance died of a heart attack at age 56. Kurt was an active man. He walked multiple rounds of golf each week. He was more physically fit than most people I know. Five years ago, my mom died at 67 of a heart attack in her sleep. One year ago, my mom’s brother died at 63 of a heart attack while sleeping. Add in my grandfather and two great-uncles, and my remaining days are not guaranteed.
The first thing I did was quit drinking. I haven’t quit-quit, but six beers in six months is a manageable pace. Five pounds came off in the first week. With a little exercise, 10 pounds came off in one month. After a strict adherence to eating clean, counting calories, and 20 weekly miles on the treadmill, I lost 25. I’ve kept the weight off for nearly two months. I believe I have my belly under control.
While researching health and nutrition videos on YouTube, I watched one about minimalism. Minimalism, as it pertains to people decluttering their lives, is not new. Ridding ourselves of not only physical clutter but also the mental and emotional type is a liberating concept.
When assessing whether an item is worth keeping, a popular minimalist mantra is to ask yourself if the item brings you joy or adds value to your life. If it doesn’t, let it go.
For most of my life, I’ve been a collector. From baseball cards to beer cans to Packers memorabilia, I’ve always liked “stuff.” When my wife and I bought our first home, we moved from a 750-square-foot rental into a house five times bigger. For the better part of two decades, money burned a hole in my pocket. There wasn’t an auction, garage sale or antique shop from which I didn’t lug home loot.
Though we were a family of three, our five-bedroom, four-bath McMansion began filling up. Rooms we never used were furnished and decorated. Anytime something went on sale, we bought three of them — one to use, one for a spare and one to stash away for “just in case.”
My themed collections were displayed as vignettes. Every wall and perimeter of a room held arrangements. Vintage baseball equipment, antique kitchen gadgets and Red Wing crocks were my decorating drugs of choice. Later, first-edition hardcover westerns with colorful paper jackets overflowed the bookshelves and fireplace mantle. I went so far as building a wooden stand that could hold three collectible outboard boat motors in the foyer. I had so much stuff available for viewing, I could’ve charged visitors an admission fee and given them a guided tour.
When we moved from that house and into town, we sold, donated or recycled many of the items we had accumulated. The process of decluttering and downsizing was liberating. There were only a few items we regretted getting rid of, but the loss quickly passed.
Our new house actually had closets that went unused. We had room to park our cars in the garage. Everything had a place and was in its place. Sadly, after six years all of those closets mysteriously filled themselves.
Sitting in my workshop on a recent Saturday morning, I surveyed shelves and walls filled with items I no longer needed or valued. Each item represented a dollar figure that was no longer in my wallet. There was nothing I couldn’t live without. I took a pair of collectible Beaver Dam tip-ups from my ice fishing bucket and listed them on Facebook Marketplace. Two hours later, I was $40 richer.
From there, I sold a handful of items each week. After two months, there were only two items that I briefly regretted selling. The $4,000 dollars hidden in my sock drawer helped ease my mind.
I kept a few family heirlooms. After I’m gone, no one else will have a connection to them. Still, I kept them. The next time I undertake a cleaning project, I’ll ask myself why I held onto the items that I did. Someday, I’ll let go.
It’s not “things” that I value. It’s experiences and memories that matter. Maybe I’m not in a crisis after all.
Loren West is an amateur father, husband, and barber. His works have appeared in the Leader-Telegram, The Country Today, and abcnews.com. When he’s not working with at-risk high school students he can be found trying out his latest get-rich-quick scheme.
