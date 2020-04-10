As part of the national 2020 “I Ask” Campaign Embrace joins the National Sexual Violence Resource Center in empowering individuals to put consent into practice.
This April, Embrace will engage the broader community as part of its annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) campaign. This year’s theme, “I Ask for Consent” builds on the idea that consent is a normal and necessary part of sex. The goal of the campaign is to empower all of us to put consent into practice.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Embrace will be postponing in-person outreach efforts and activities planned for SAAM; however, there are still plenty of ways to get involved in SAAM from home. Follow Embrace on Facebook (@embracewi), Instagram (@embracewisc), and SnapChat (@embracewi) to see the latest updates.
Embrace kicked off the month by encouraging agency partners and community members to take the Start by Believing Pledge. Communities across the Embrace service area virtually came together to proclaim to survivors - we hear you, we believe you, and we are here to help. Check out the Embrace Facebook page to see the video of those who took the pledge.
During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Embrace will bring the theme of “I Ask for Consent” to life by hosting a virtual art gallery contest in honor of the #30DaysofSAAM challenge “Doing Your Part Through Art”. Submit the “Yes Means Yes” coloring page to Embrace anytime between Thursday, April 9th and Monday, April 13th to be entered into the contest. Watch Embrace’s social media accounts for details on how to enter the contest. All submissions will be posted on Tuesday, April 14th, and the coloring page with the most votes will win an Embrace prize basket.
Not into coloring? Another great way to get involved is by participating in Denim Day. Denim Day is a symbolic gesture; in Italy during the 1990s, an Italian court overturned a rape conviction due to the High Court believing that the victim had consented to sexual contact since, in their opinion, her jeans were so tight the perpetrator could not have removed them without her assistance. In Italy, and all over the world, women and men who are victims of sexual assault continue to be disbelieved and accused of causing the assault due to their behavior…or fashion sense. Wear denim on April 29th to show solidarity and send a message that clothing is not consent. Tag Embrace in your post and use the hashtag #DenimDay
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone! It is not your fault. Embrace is here to help. Contact Embrace for free, confidential advocacy and support at 1.800.924.0556 or text at 715.532.6976.
