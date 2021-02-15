A convicted sex offender is going to be released Feb. 23 to live in the Ridgeland area, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Joseph Janota, 65, 5-feet, 9-inches tall weighing 218 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes, had been convicted on Sept. 29, 2000, of first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of same child after pleading no contest in Barron County Circuit Court.
Janota will be residing at 1451 First Ave., Ridgeland. Among other stipulations, he can’t have unsupervised contact with individuals younger than 18, can’t engage in any relationships without prior approval of an agent, is prohibited from being in places frequented by children and will be monitored by GPS for his lifetime.
The Sheriff’s Department said Janota has served his sentence and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification of his release is not to instill fear but to inform the public for its safety.
The release also said that citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.
