A convicted sex offender from Rice Lake is being released from prison and returning to the community June 23, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department on June 15.

Romaine A. Quinn, 54, will reside at 2285 20 1/8 St. (Colan Blvd on the east side of Rice Lake).

Quinn is subject to the following restrictions:

  • No unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18
  • Not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval
  • Prohibited from being in places frequented by children
  • Absolute sobriety. No alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia, or bars, etc.
  • Lifetime GPS

