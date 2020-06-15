A convicted sex offender from Rice Lake is being released from prison and returning to the community June 23, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department on June 15.
Romaine A. Quinn, 54, will reside at 2285 20 1/8 St. (Colan Blvd on the east side of Rice Lake).
Quinn is subject to the following restrictions:
- No unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18
- Not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval
- Prohibited from being in places frequented by children
- Absolute sobriety. No alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia, or bars, etc.
- Lifetime GPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.