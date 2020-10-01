A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 48 west of Rice Lake on Wednesday resulted in an apparent fatality, according to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs.
At 10:27 a.m. a caller stated that a car tried to pass him in a no passing zone, swerved back into the lane, lost control and hit another vehicle nearly head on near the intersection with Hwy. V.
In another 911 call, a person said they hit another vehicle and that the driver was slumped over in the passenger seat and bleeding.
Ambulances and a helicopter were paged. The dispatch records indicate that the county coroner was called.
This article will be updated.
