Fatality, police lights, crash, road, fatal

A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 48 west of Rice Lake on Wednesday resulted in an apparent fatality, according to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs. 

At 10:27 a.m. a caller stated that a car tried to pass him in a no passing zone, swerved back into the lane, lost control and hit another vehicle nearly head on near the intersection with Hwy. V. 

In another 911 call, a person said they hit another vehicle and that the driver was slumped over in the passenger seat and bleeding. 

Ambulances and a helicopter were paged. The dispatch records indicate that the county coroner was called. 

This article will be updated.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments