Barron County Public Health was alerted today of several confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. This strain of COVID-19 has been shown to spread more quickly and is associated with a higher rate of death.
“The number of daily cases coming in has slowed down, which is great, but it is also creating a false sense of security in the community,” Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “Please know that the risk to our community is still very real. The new variants are causing large outbreaks in schools in Minnesota which is leading to the closing of multiple schools and the halt of youth sports. With many traveling for spring breaks, we anticipate a rise in our local numbers as well. We want keep Barron County moving in the right direction and ask that everyone continue to do their part in preventing the spread.”
Public Health wants to remind everyone that it is still important to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in communities. Continue to wear masks, wash hands and avoid gatherings. If feeling sick stay home and get tested and if test comes back positive or are exposed it is very important to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.
For more information about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the state Department of Health Services website.
