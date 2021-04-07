Seventh-grader competes in state MATHCOUNTS

“Making it to a state competition is quite an accomplishment in itself, but it becomes a really big deal when it is done back to back,” said Kris Britton, math coach for the Rice Lake Area School District. “That’s exactly what Rice Lake Middle School seventh-grader Daniel Broker did by advancing to the state MATHCOUNTS competition for the second year in a row.”
MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide program that inspires excellence, confidence and curiosity in middle school students through fun and challenging math problems in an individual and team competitive atmosphere. Its mission is to increase enthusiasm for and enhance achievement in middle school mathematics throughout the United States.
Daniel, the 13-year-old son of Mike and Cindy Broker, advanced to this year’s Wisconsin State MATHCOUNTS competition after placing third in the final Chapter competition which initially included 97 students from other area school districts such as Menomonie, New Richmond, Hudson, Altoona, Barron, and all three Eau Claire middle schools.
"With COVID restrictions this year, MATHCOUNTS was very limited at Rice Lake Middle School and nationwide the program moved to an all online format with Chapter and State competitions," Britton said. "Even with only a couple of online tests for practice, Daniel showed his mathematical talents to once again advance. At the state competition held online on March 25, Daniel placed 28th increasing his individual performance from last year."
Rice Lake Middle School has been offering the MATHCOUNTS competition program for over 25 years. MATHCOUNTS is a great way for students to use their math skills in a fun and competitive way. Nationally, more than 100,000 students in more than 6,000 schools compete annually in the MATHCOUNTS competition program.
Britton added, “As for Daniel, the best news is he still has one more year in the middle school, which means he has an additional opportunity to compete in the MATHCOUNTS program. Perhaps a third trip to state is in his future!”
