Order forms are available at the Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. if the public would like center staff to make their Thanksgiving pies. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by cash or check by Monday at 3 p.m. Pick-up of pies is Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at the senior center.
Available for order are 10-inch cherry, butterscotch, Dutch apple or pumpkin pies at $12 each. Or 10-inch premium pies including French silk, pecan, grasshopper, raspberry cream cheese, blueberry cream cheese or sour cream raisin for $14 each.
Also available for order are 9-inch round plain or pumpkin cheesecakes.
All pies are prepared in a licensed kitchen. All proceeds benefit senior projects and program. For more information, stop by, call 715-234-7224 or order online at ricelakeseniorcenter.org.
