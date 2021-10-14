The parking lot of Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake was an ingathering site for Lutheran World Relief donations from all over northwestern Wisconsin on Oct. 9. The closest other ingathering sites were at Park Falls and Eau Claire.
While the amount of donations collected areawide was not available, Bethany members loaded 171 quilts, 12 sewing kits and 21 personal care kits onto the truck this year.
Affirming God's love for all people, LWR works with Lutherans and partners around the world to end poverty, injustice and human suffering.
Lutheran World Relief is a 501(c)(3) organization; donations are tax-deductible.
