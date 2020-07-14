State Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Mason) has been honored by the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) with a “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for her work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 Legislative Session.
“We are honored to recognize Minority Leader Bewley for her tireless efforts on behalf of Wisconsin’s 72 counties,” said WCA Executive Director Mark O’Connell. “She is a leader and advocate who understands the important relationship between the state and counties. We at the Wisconsin Counties Association are proud to work alongside her create workable policies that serve our communities and keep our state moving forward.”
The award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts.
These legislators have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.
In addition, Joseph Hoey of Bewley’s office received a “WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff Award” for his efforts on behalf of the Wisconsin Counties Association.
“Staff is imperative to the legislative process, and we recognize these dedicated individuals with our awards,” said O’Connell. “We are excited to name Joseph Hoey as ‘WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff’ and are so grateful for his partnership.”
WCA represents the interests of county government both on the state and federal levels and is located in Madison. For more information: www.wicounties.org.
