Faith Baptist Church at 1475 Railroad Ave., Chetek, is hosting a seminar, open to the public, on "Biblical Resistance to Government Tyranny." The event is Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon with lunch to follow.
Matthew J. Trewhella will lead the seminar. In a news release he said, "America has entered troubling times. The rule of law is crumbling. The massive expansion of federal government power with its destructive laws and policies is of grave concern to many. But what can be done to quell the abuse of power by civil authority? Are unjust or immoral actions by the government simply to be accepted and their lawless commands obeyed? How do we know when the government has acted tyrannically? Which actions constitute proper and legitimate resistance?"
Trewhella is the author of "The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government."
He is also the pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church in Milwaukee and the founder of Missionaries to the Preborn.
For questions about the upcoming seminar, contact Paul Poppe at 715-924-3980 or paulpoppe@faithbaptistchetek.org, or Alan Kurschner at vanvos@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.