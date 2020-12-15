See United Way's Holly Auction Raffle online

The United Way of Rice Lake’s Holly Auction Raffle will be on Facebook Live this Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. Cost is $50 per ticket giving participants a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize, or other prizes including one$500 prize, two $150 prizes, two $50 prizes and gift baskets valued at $100 or more, See more on the United Way’s Facebook page.

