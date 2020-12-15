See United Way's Holly Auction Raffle online

The United Way of Rice Lake’s Holly Auction Raffle will be on Facebook Live this Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. Cost is $50 per ticket giving participants a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize, or other prizes including one$500 prize, two $150 prizes, two $50 prizes and gift baskets valued at $100 or more, See more on the United Way’s Facebook page.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.