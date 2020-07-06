See 'The Traveling Lantern' through July 18

Help Sherlock solve the case! You and your family may be able to figure out the mystery!
Watch the Traveling Lantern play, “Sherlock Solves the Case” online. Simply call or email the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland at 715-822-2767 or email cupl@cumberlandpl.org to receive the login information. This free, family event is available through July 18! You can watch it online whenever it best suits your schedule. Or watch the program more than once.
This program is part of the 2020 Summer Reading Program brought to you by generous donations to the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland.This program is part of the 2020 Summer Reading Program made possible by generous donations to theThomas St. Angelo Public Library and the Cumberland TSAP Library Foundation.
