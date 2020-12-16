See luminaria display at Pine Place

The residents of the Pine Place Subdivision announce its annual luminaria display will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 6-10 p.m.
The community is invited to view the display at their leisure during those hours and share this tradition of the holiday season.
In order to get the full effect of this display, turn off headlights as upon entering Pine Place and keep to the right while proceeding carefully through the neighborhood.
Pine Place is located off Allen Street east of Highway 53. Its residents wish a very merry Christmas and a blessed holiday season to all.
