At Monday's meeting of the Board of Education, Rice Lake High School assistant principal Mark Beise announced those students who received the Outstanding Student Achievement Award for the second term. They were chosen by faculty based on cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication.

• Health: Aiden Hoffman;

• Science: Jonathan Nelson;

• Social studies: Jake Engebritson;

• Art: Emily Ripplinger and Grace Forsberg;

• Business education: Kole Klemme and Nicholas Mofle;

• Physical education: Per Hanson and Arsen Crisler;

• Family and consumer education: Haily Klump and Ethan Thom;

• Mathematics: Sarah Buchli and Julia Crotteau;

• Agriculture: James Meyer;

• Music: Julia Moran-Cherney;

• World languages (Spanish and French) Alaina Tomesh, Lexi Halvorson, Morgan Musil and Djanko Shuler-Masci;

• English: Jesus Mejia;

• Technology education: Isaiah Miller;

• Red Cedar program: Winter Awonohopay.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments