Season of Light program set

The Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists gather by way of Zoom Sunday to celebrate this “Season of Light.”
In a time of darkness people turn toward the light — Hanukkah, Solstice, Christmas, candlelight and starlight, and seek to recognize the light inside everyone.
All are invited to meet Rev. Suzanne Wasilczuk of Minnesota as BHUU welcomes her return to the Rice Lake fellowship to explore a bit of the darkness — and a lot of the light.
A graduate of Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago, the Rev. Wasilczuk resides in Duluth, Minn., with her husband and preaches at the Mesabi UU Church in Virginia, Minn. She serves as a part-time consultant to the Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship in Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well.
The Blue Hills UU fellowship continues to meet at 10 a.m. on Sundays via Zoom — the link will be sent to members on Saturday, although all interested are invited to sign in. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed to join the service.
Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation and want to attend service are invited to meet in the fellowship building located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large- screen Zoom.
