The Barron County Boys and Girls Club has issued a statement regarding the position of executive director. It states: "The Boys and Girls Club of Barron County and their newly hired Executive Director, Kris Riley, have parted ways. Mr. Riley has decided to return to Mississippi at this time. Director of Operations, Travis Austad, has accepted the interim position of executive director. Any questions can be directed to Mr. Austad at travis@bgcbarroncounty.org."

The statement adds, "Because of this transition the Director of Operations position is open. Any qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. Look for a job posting on Facebook and Indeed soon. Any questions, please contact Mr. Austad at travis@bgcbarroncounty.org."

