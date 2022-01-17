The Barron County Boys and Girls Club has issued a statement regarding the position of executive director. It states "The Boys and Girls Club of Barron County and their newly hired Executive Director, Kris Riley, have parted ways. Mr. Riley has decided to return to Mississippi at this time. Director of Operations, Travis Austad, has accepted the interim position of executive director. Any questions can be directed to Mr. Austad at travis@bgcbarroncounty.org."
The statement adds, "Because of this transition the Director of Operations position is open. Any qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. Look for a job posting on Facebook and Indeed soon. Any questions, please contact Mr. Austad at travis@bgcbarroncounty.org."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.