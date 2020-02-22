Get ready to curl your tongue around a scoop of hard-serve, Rice Lake. The Milk Pail is set to dish out delicious ice cream topped with maraschino cherry memories starting in March.
Life and Stephanie Verlooy purchased the red-barn ice cream parlor and all of the history that comes with it this winter.
“We’re going to keep it the same, but add a little twist,” Life said. The twists include year-round operations, new food options and retail selections.
The menu will include sandwiches, salad and soup, and the store will sell local cheeses, meats, coffee, toffee, caramel and maple syrup.
The Verlooys are bringing back that first date two-straws in a chocolate soda feeling and balled globs of Gustafson’s ice cream nested precariously in a crisp waffle cone.
Pail brimming with history
Stephanie said they were drawn in by The Milk Pail’s history.
The ice cream parlor’s ancestry traces back to 1935, when James R. Yarish and Al Vey started a milk bottling and dairy product business on the corner of Eau Claire Street and Wilson Avenue, according to “Memories of Barron County.”
More ice cream manufacturing space was needed, so Quality Dairy was built where The Milk Pail stands today on the corner of Marshall Street and Wilson Avenue.
Arthur and Gerald Angell bought the business in 1947, and they changed the name to The Milk Pail in 1965 and began selling over the counter confections.
The business was later passed onto Mark Angell and though the ice cream parlor shuttered in the early part of this century, the dairy product distribution continued.
After being closed for a decade, Dennis Wegner purchased the property and ended The Milk Pail’s hiatus in 2015. It was managed by Steve Anderson until it closed after the 2018 season.
The Milk Pail retains its 50s-60s ambiance with its mirror-polished surfaces and metal wall decor. The Verlooy’s plan on hanging up old photos of the building before the re-opening.
The couple wants to build on the history and community’s shared experiences of the treat shop, including their own. Life and Stephanie took their three children on kid dates to the Milk Pail for one-on-one time with mom or dad during its last revitalization.
The kids’—Mason, 8, Nora, 5 and Elon, 2—relationship with ice cream has moved from dates to full-blown matrimony.
The Velrooy’s arrival in Rice Lake about 3 years ago was a homecoming , and after a couple years in Austin and over a decade in Duluth.
Life grew up in Superior, and Stephanie grew up in Luck, and now, “We want people to grow up here,” Life said about the family’s new business.
Getting down to business
Though it is the Verlooy’s first time owning a business, Life is using his 5 years of Navy experience and a business degree to run the numbers and, Stephanie is using her management experience to run operations.
“We balance each other out,” Stephanie said.
The balancing act worked with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center to start off on the right footing.
The Barron County SBDC opened at the UW extension in Rice Lake last year. The statewide network “...[works] with business owners and entrepreneurs to facilitate business growth and improvement, and to help launch successful new companies,” according to its UWEC-BC web page.
The SBDC is offering a 10-week entrepreneurial program starting Feb. 21, and more information can be obtained by calling 715-836-5902.
As for the business at hand, Life and Stephanie will balance family, participating in the Rice Lake Church of Christ where Life ministers, and making The Milk Pail the go-to place in Rice Lake.
And maybe they’ll find time to go on a date and stare across at each other while sharing a scoop of cold ice cream.
