Schman Cheese/Lake County Dairy donates cheese

Employees and their family members help load cheese from Schuman Cheese/Lake Country Dairy of Turtle Lake.

The team at Schuman Cheese/Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake is making a generous donation of 15,000 pounds of dairy products this week to stock food pantries and school food distribution sites, helping those facing food insecurity situations.

