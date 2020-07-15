School reopen plan taking shape

At its July 13 virtual meeting, the Rice Lake Board of Education heard of district plans to juggle three forms of learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Warrior Reopening Plan will include in-person, distance learning and blended, which is a combination of the two. The plan will be finalized at its July 27 meeting after which parents will be asked which format they prefer for their students.
Needing time to prepare for all three, the district will stick with the original school start date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.
District administrator Randy Drost said top priorities are health and safety, academics and technology.
“There are risks inherit with any plan,” Drost said, acknowledging the need for flexibility and the ability to switch from one form of learning to another at a moment’s notice.
He said if backed by parents, the blended learning model would have students attend in-person Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, with Wednesday a virtual day for all. That way only half of in-person students would be attending at one time making social distancing more attainable.
Asked by board member Gary Spear if Wednesday would be for cleaning all the buildings, Drost said all of the buildings would be deep cleaned every night, but additional custodial help will be needed to accomplish it.
Buildings and Grounds Director Pat Blackaller said, “We’ve got the misting equipment to get more space done in a shorter period of time.”
Drost said there are many logistical parts of the school day yet to be determined as to how to do in a new and safer way. These include before and after school, recess and a bathroom schedule.
“We need to flesh out how to make in-person as safe as possible,” he said.
Sports and transportation are also being reassessed. Drost said one proposal out there is to move fall sports to spring and spring sports to summer. As for transportation, he said in the past students living in “walk zones” would still be picked up by a bus in their area if they wanted to ride. He said that has not been strictly enforced in the past but may have to be enforced this year.
Permanent subs for each school building are also being sought, in case a teacher has to quarantine for 14 days, or longer. Spear was supportive, noting that most subs in the past have been retired teachers who are at high-risk for catching COVID. Drost said all who have subbed in the past will be contacted about becoming a permanent sub. He also encouraged any individuals still seeking a teaching job to contact the district.
Board reacts to plan
The district administrator asked the board members for their thoughts and suggestions.
Board president Keven Jenson said, “We are going to need to be fluid. None of us can predict what will happen in the future.”
Still he supports in-person education. “Based on data I’ve received, kids in general learn better in the classroom, so we need to plan for face-to-face with as many safety measures in place as possible with the flexibility to change. I think we owe it to our parents and families to at least try to get back to the classroom, if possible.”
Based on her own experience of reopening her business for kids needing therapy, board member Deanna Aubart remarked, “It will be a tough rollout; it’s going to be a wild ride.”
Drost agreed and said he’s lost a lot of sleep over it already. “It’s tough,” he said. “None of us have a crystal ball. We may be told what to do at some point.”
Board member Abbey Fischer said, “I’d like to see us apply the guidelines of the AAP [American Association of Pediatrics] and CDC [Center for Disease Control].
She added, “I’m in favor of not having everyone all at once—to protect students and staff.”
Spear said he agreed with the others and added,
“We need to consider all the what-ifs. It’s not an easy task, but we’ve got to be prepared.”
Board member Josh Estreen remarked, “It’s a hard decision, to look at getting back to school full-time. From a community perspective, it says a lot that we are wiling to take the extra steps to get back, for families and kids.”
Board member Lorrie Parkman shared, “If I had an elementary kid, I’d probably want to teach at home. It’s hard for kids to stay apart, wear a mask, wash hands. They’re kids. They want to play.”
Aubart asked if students would be able to pop onto distance learning for 14 days and then go back to the classroom. Estreen added, “Good question, how will they go back and forth, when dealing with different teachers?”
Middle School principal Josh Tomesh replied that they have to change the way they design the curriculum ahead of time.
Elementary principal Joann Walker said they will need to look at essential learning standards to make transitions fairly smooth.
Spear suggested that maybe subs could be virtual learning coordinators.
Board member Doug Kucko asked if students were highly-encouraged to mask up, would the district supply them? Drost replied that the district will be given 4,500 cloth masks—enough for two per student—but it will still need to purchase some paper ones.
As a trial run for the school year, summer school sessions will take place the last week of July and first week of August. Drost said 275 students have signed up for each session, which is about half as many who normally attend.
