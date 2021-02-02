The numbers and both students and staff with COVID-19 in the Rice Lake Area School District is decreasing, with two active student cases and two active staff cases as of Monday, shared District Administrator Randy Drost Monday.
“Thankfully, numbers continue to trend in a positive direction in both our local area and the school district,” Drost said.
According to communication he has received from the state Department of Health Services, educators and child care workers are among populations eligible (tentatively) for the vaccine beginning March 1. Of course, the start date is dependent on the vaccine supply from the federal government.
In other news, the school district will now offer online enrollment for students in Grades 4K-12, either in this school year or next school year. See details on the district’s website under New Student Online Enrollment under the What’s Happening section.
Drost encouraged any district families or residents to not hesitate to contact the school district about any questions.
