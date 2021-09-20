An open house is Friday, Sept. 24, from 4:30-6 p.m. to showcase two newly-remodeled buildings in the Rice Lake Area School District.
The Administration Building is at 30 Phipps Ave., in the former Jefferson Elementary School; and Warriors On Wisconsin is at 700 Augusta St., in the former Admin. Building.
The public is encouraged to stay for Music Fest at the Friess Community Campus with the pep band to start at 5:15 p.m., and the football games to follow at 7 p.m. Concessions available.
