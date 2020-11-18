School district going virtual for week after holiday

In an effort to stop the spike of COVID-19 in Barron County, the Rice Lake Area School District will extend its Thanksgiving break next week and go to full distance learning the following week.
District administrator Randy Drost’s proposal, which is similar to what many other area school districts are doing, was approved by the Board of Education at a special meeting Monday night.
Should positive cases multiply this week, school administrators can make the determination to close Thursday and Friday if deemed necessary.
A staff in-service is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24.
The Nov. 30-Dec. 4 week of distance learning aims to provide a buffer after the Thanksgiving holiday. Each level will implement their pre-planned schedules.
Data will be analyzed in two-week increments, combined with staff discussion at each building level.
After tracking data from Nov. 18-Dec. 1, a decision for each individual school in the district will be announced Dec. 2. The model will go into effect Monday, Dec. 7 and continue through Tuesday, Dec. 22.
