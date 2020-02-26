The Rice Lake Board of Education approved paying off the $905,000 in outstanding principal remaining on a $3.8 million general obligation school improvement bond that was taken out on June 15, 2007 to pay for the energy plant.
The resolution that passed at its Feb. 24 meeting stated the district “has sufficient funds on hand to redeem the remaining outstanding principal.”
The action allows the district to proceed with the bond redemption on April 1, 2020.
In other action, the School Board:
• Approved the retirements of longtime Food Service employees—Marlene Biernat at Tainter Elementary, with 19 years of service; and Carol Lammers at Rice Lake High School, with 33 years of service; and Food Service secretary Stacy Fell.
• Accepted the resignations of Amber-Dawn Plush, noon aide; and a sabbatical leave for fourth-grade teacher Katie Marshall, both at Tainter Elementary.
• Okayed the employment of Krystale Polenska, paraprofessional; and Alissa Klasi and Kimbelry Smith, recess/lunch aides; all at Tainter Elementary.
• Will observe National School Breakfast Week on March 2-6, a program the district has had for more than 30 years.
• Accepted the Hazardous Transportation Plan, as proposed by business manager Pat Blackaller and recommended by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
• Was confirmed that even if there are no snow days, school will not get out early for the summer as was the hope of some students.
