The Rice Lake Speedway wrapped up the 2021 racing season Saturday night with the annual Labor Day holiday weekend special and despite a few rain drops that threatened the show early on, the skies cleared and racing in all five divisions was held.
With a season-high of 127 drivers from three states signing in to race, it was a full night of racing and the big winners in the two $1,000-to-win feature races were Mike Schnider in the Pure Stocks and Shane Halopka in the Modified class. Other winners on the night were Jesse Redetzke in the Super Stocks, Jay Richardson in the Midwest Modifieds and Shawn Amundson in the Street Stocks.
The Pure Stocks participated in the fifth and final “No Mystery” feature race and like the other four held this year, the winner earned $1,000 for their efforts. The extra money was enough to persuade Schnider, who won six feature races and the track title in 2020 driving Pure Stocks and had moved up to the Midwest Modified class this year, to dig out his old car and enter both classes on this night.
The decision proved to be a wise one as he led all 12 laps to get the big win. He started on the pole and took the early lead over Randy Graham and Cory Jorgensen, the national point leader in a race that was stopped four times for yellow flags. The field only made one lap before a collision slowed things but when the racing resumed, Schnider continued to lead with Jorgensen moving up into the second spot.
Schnider opened up a small lead over the field but the battle for second was intense as Jorgensen and Graham were joined by Mitch Kesan in a three car duel for that runner-up position. By the halfway point of the race, Graham had worked his way back up into second but that race for second was still up in the air.
Schnider continued to hold sway and the last few laps of the race ran off nonstop. Schnider was never seriously challenged as he maintained the lead and didn't give Graham any openings to pass him. Schnider crossed the line several car lengths ahead of the field to get his first win of the year and become the eighth different Pure Stock winner at the track this year. Graham finished a strong second to wrap up his full time return to the track in 2021 and Kesan edged past Jorgensen to get third. George Richards raced up from 12th to complete the top five.
The Modified feature may have been the best of the night as the lead was exchanged three times, the winning margin was half a car length and the yellow flag flew only once during the 20 laps of the race.
Denny Cutsforth used the outside pole to storm into the initial lead but it only took Shane Halopka one lap to move to the bottom of the track and fight his way past Cutsforth to take over the top spot. However, Cutsforth had none of that and one lap later he was faster on the cushion and retook the top spot.
Meanwhile, Kevin Adams was on the move after starting seventh and before long he had moved into the third place and joined the battle for the lead as the three cars swept away from the field. Adams nearly edged past Cutsforth for second but he fought back as the top three were putting on a show. The track was excellent for them with Halopka running the low groove, Cutsforth riding the cushion and Adams ducking both high and low, looking for an opening.
Just as Adams made a move to get past Cutsforth for second again, the lone yellow waved for a stalled car in turn four, slowing the action. One lap later the halfway point saw Cutsforth again forge his way back into the lead as he was making the high side work for himself as Halopka continued to test the inside line.
Lap after lap, the two raced side by side, each time with Cutsforth just edging Halopka at the line as Adams wasn't able to keep up after the yellow, slipping back and being challenged by Sam Fankhauser for third.
Slowly but surely, Halopka began to edge forward and with five laps to go, he took over the lead from Cutsforth. However, Cutsforth didn't give up and he fought his way back to a near tie as the last couple of laps approached. They were dead even as they took the white flag and nearly so around the track on the final circuit. Cutsforth slipped up slightly in turn four but he made a hard charge down the final straightaway but Halopka edged him out by a half car length in a great Modified race.
For Halopka it was his second straight win here to wind up the season and for Cutsforth, a lot of promise for next year with his new car that he got just near the end of the season. Adams held off Fankhauser for third and Jake Hiatt ran a steady race to complete the top five.
Jesse Redetzke showed great speed in winning the Super Stock feature race after starting third on the grid. Sam Fankhauser edged past Leslie Leu to lead the opening lap of the Super Stock feature but Redtzke then moved to the cushion and blew past Fankhauser to take over the top spot.
Redetzke immediately put some distance on the field while a great battle took place for second as Fankhauser and Simon Wahlstrom battled for that position. They continued that fight for most of the race with Nick Traynor edging into fourth and trying to track them down.
The Super Stocks were all over the track, racing high and low as the race stayed under the green and Redetzke had his hands full weaving his way through the lapped traffic that started to build up. By the halfway point of the race, Redetzke had a fairly comfortable lead but one that was challenged by all the traffic. The battle for second raged on with Traynor joining the other two while Dan Nissalke, who started 12, showed in the top five for the first time and was catching the second place battle.
This race, which had gone so smoothly, couldn't finish quite as nicely when Cody Kummer stalled with just two laps to go. It took three tries to get the final two laps in.
Big developments occurred when both Traynor and Wahlstrom had trouble on the first restart and suddenly, two of the top five drivers were out of the contest with mechanical issues. This allowed Nissalke to move up and Eric Olson to appear in the top five for the first time.
The third attempt was the charm and Redetzke again powered away from the field and drove on for the win. Nissalke continued his charge as he slid up in front of Fankhauser to claim the runner-up honors while Olson finished his 20th to fourth charge and D.J. Keeler completed the top five.
Redetzke became the seventh different winner in the class here this year and for Jesse, it was his first feature win at Rice Lake since a Late Model victory way back in 2008.
The Midwest Modified field was the largest of the night and the top 24 of them took the green for the feature race. Jay Richardson started on the pole and he went on to lead all laps and drive home for the win. While his lead was never challenged until late, this race was the most problematic of the night with several yellow flags and a couple of grinding crashes that required considerable time to clean up and sidelined several of the drivers.
Richardson showed great resolve as he didn't let all the yellows and stops and starts bother him as he continued to make solid laps and hold the pack of cars behind him. Kyle Kirberger held the second spot for the first half of the contest with Simon Wahlstrom, James Vendela and Mike Widmann racing hard behind him.
Track point champion Austin Ellis showed in the top five at the halfway point and he was the driver to watch in the second half of the race. Ellis moved to the extreme high side of the track in the last eight laps and it paid dividends for him as he drove by Wahlstrom and then Kirberger to take over second and he began to close on Richardson as the laps ran down. Ellis continued to charge and he was just about was side by side with Richardson when the last yellow slowed the action with two laps to go.
On green, Ellis went for broke, pushing very high in turn one. However, he got just a bit high and his car pushed up to the wall, causing him to slow and lose considerable ground as the race continued. By the time Ellis got going again, he was out of the top five and Richardson continued to drive a smooth and straight line and flash under the checkers as the winner. Wahlstrom took advantage of the late shuffling to take second and J.D. Ford came from nowhere to roar up to third with Kirberger and Widmann completing the top five while Ellis crossed seventh.
For Richardson, never a steady driver at this track but one who has competed here many times over the years, it marked his first ever feature win at Rice Lake in his “cow car” as he became the ninth different winner in the class this year.
Shawn Amundson put together a strong performance as he dominated the Street Stock feature to claim his third win of the year at Rice Lake, leading in that category for 2021. He started third in the lineup and while Ty Agen led the opening round, it took only one lap for Amundson to pounce into the lead and once in front, he motored away form the crowd.
Just after Amundson took over the top spot. a three-car tangle slowed the action but this was the only yellow of the event and with green flag racing, Amundson simply motored away from the field.
As Amundson pulled away, the driver on the move was Nick Traynor. He started eighth and was only up to fifth when he moved up the track and he then really picked up the pace as he drove past car after car on the high side, eventually pulling past Jason Havel to take over the second spot.
However, once he got to that position, the only driver he couldn't overcome was Amundson who continued to cruise up front. Traynor pulled away form Havel for second and the top two eased away from the field and they finished up in that order. Havel completed the year in grand style with this third place finish, to go with the track championship two weeks ago. Andrew Hanson finished a solid fourth ahead of a charging Kolby Kiehl.
The 2021 racing season at the Rice Lake Speedway is now complete. Owners Dave Adams and Mitch Hansen would like to thank all the drivers and fans for their support during the season. The 2022 racing season is expected to start somewhere in April of next year. Watch the speedway website and Facebook page for announcements relative to the track banquet, 2022 schedule and any other announcements during the offseason.
