Marsha Scherz has been named the Rice Lake Area School District’s Director and Instruction and Learning, replacing Barb Sparish, who retired in January at 6 1/2 years.
She received her B.S. in elementary education from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, her M.S. in education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and her director of curriculum and instruction and principal licensure from Viterbo University in LaCrosse.
She is licensed as an elementary teacher, Grades 1-6; professional library media specialist; Grades PreK-12 principal; and director of instruction.
Her professional experience includes elementary teacher, library media specialist and district library media coordinator for the School District of Maple. She was also a library media specialist at the School District of Superior, and director of curriculum and instruction at Nye County School District in Pahrump, Nev.
“We are excited to have Marsha join the Rice Lake Area School District.,” said administrator Randy Drost. “The experience and expertise she brings to the district, especially in the areas of literacy, Professional Learning Communities, and curriculum and instruction, will make an immediate impact.”
