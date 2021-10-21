MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that more than 270 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across Wisconsin on Saturday. Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.
“Drug Take Back is a great opportunity for Wisconsinites to be proactive in the fight against substance use disorder. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent prescription drugs from being misused,” Kaul said.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
To find a Drug Take Back location, visit doseofrealitywi.gov.
To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, wear a mask and practice physical distancing when visiting a drug disposal site.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
