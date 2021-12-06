The family of the late Charles "Babe" Cook is continuing its longtime tradition of bringing Santa to the village during the holiday season, with his 61st arrival on Saturday to coincide with a 6 p.m. Cameron Christmas Parade on Main Street.
"Our annual parade was started last year because of COVID-19," said Colleen Bender, daughter of Cook. "I wanted to do something for families last year, so in four days, 15 floats were built to celebrate 60 years. All the floats last year were made by my dad's and mom's grandkids, nieces and nephews."
She added, "So this year we wanted to expand to have the businesses included. So on Saturday, Dec. 11, from Third Street down to Brions Deli, the parade will be. Floats will be throwing candy, so bring a bag. At the end of the parade, Santa will come to the Christmas tree, that was planted in memory of my dad, and hand out bags of candy sponsored by the Charles Cook family."
Bender said it is not too late to join in on the fun. "If anyone wants to put a float in the parade, we will line up on Third and Arlington between 5:15-6 p.m."
She invites those with kids to come early to participate in some activities before it gets dark. "Starting at 4 p.m., you can look for snowman ornaments, bring them to the Christmas tree on Main and receive a gift certificate,"Bender said. "We will have Christmas carolers starting at 5 p.m. at the tree."
Any desiring more information on the parade or pre-parade activities are welcome to call Bender at 715-418-5904.
