Santa seeks help with local operation

Thanks to countless volunteers, Operation Santa has been delivering gifts in the community for more than 50 years. The program's goal is to ensure that every family in the community has a Merry Christmas. It is a highlight of the Moose Lodge's calendar and requires dozens of people to make it a success.
Cindy Lammers, who is once again leading the Operation Santa effort, said, "We provide families with food and children with gifts throughout Barron County and we do not duplicate services with any other program in the community. Families apply to participate in Operation Santa."
To help get the needs to those willing and able to help, she said, "We are partnering with the Salvation Army to have tags on a tree at Walmart to collect toy donations. Volunteers are already busy making hats, scarves and mittens. Monetary donations are coming in and some toys have already been collected."
Additional volunteers will be needed in December to bag candy, sort toys, prep boxes, wrap gifts and make home deliveries.
To make a cash donation or volunteer in another way, contact Lammers at 715-491-2417.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.