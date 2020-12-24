Rice Lake storm

Rice Lake city crews remove snow on Main Street after a winter storm blew through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, dumping wet, heavy snow and bringing blustery winds. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department logged calls of downed lines and received numerous reports of vehicles in ditches and stuck on roadways. Parts of Rice Lake also experienced a power outage. Rice Lake Regional Airport reported an accumulation of 3 inches.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

