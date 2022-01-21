Sand Creek Arts will be offering one $1,500 scholarship ($750 each semester of the freshman year) for a 2022 graduating high school senior. The focus of Sand Creek Arts is to promote the arts, recreation, and theater in the Sand Creek community. The goal of this scholarship is to help its recipients toward reaching their goals in these areas.
The scholarship is open to students residing in the town of Sand Creek and/or attending school districts neighboring the town of Sand Creek: Barron, Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Colfax and New Auburn.
Students eligible to apply for this scholarship must meet the following criteria: graduating in the spring of 2022; cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and enrolled to attend a post-secondary school in the fall of 2022; with an area of study in arts, recreation, theater or related programs, e.g. teaching of these subjects, culinary arts, sports medicine, landscape design, etc.
Contact the school district guidance office for the scholarship application. The completed scholarship application must be postmarked by April 1 and sent to the Scholarship Committee, Sand Creek Arts, P.O. Box 132, Sand Creek, WI 54765
