The bells are silent, and kettles are put away for another year. The Barron County Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Drive ended Dec. 31 with kettle collections totaling $106,451.
This is a new record for the local Red Kettle Campaign, and Barron County joins only six other rural Wisconsin counties that have surpassed the $100,000 mark.
Contributions help fund Salvation Army assistance programs including emergency lodging, school milk programs, client rent, utility and transportation costs.
Despite a reduction in ringers due to COVID, individual and corporate giving was up.
Local Salvation Army Director Duana Bremer said, “A strong kettle campaign helps us maintain services to those in the most need. We are blessed with this increase, and we thank the many volunteers and donors who made this possible.”
Year-end contributions can be sent to The Barron County Salvation Army, P.O. Box 8, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
