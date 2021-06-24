Salvation Army receives $25K grant for new shelter

The Salvation Army was recently awarded a grant through the Mayo Clinic Hometown Health Grant for their new shelter/transitional living home. At left is Salvation Army Director Duana Bremer with Mayo Clinic's Jenny Jorgenson. To learn more about the upcoming project, visit website at SABarron.org.

The Salvation Army of Barron County is one of the recipients of the Mayo Clinic Hometown Health Grant. The grant was given to help open the doors to their new shelter in Barron County.

The site will offer emergency shelter to people in Barron and Polk experiencing homelessness or to those in need of transitional housing. Located in rural Barron, it will be operated 24 hours a day by Salvation Army staff. The program hopes to be operating by this fall.

Those wanting to learn more about what is happening with the new program should go to The Salvation Army website at sabarron.org or follow the organization on their Facebook page at The Salvation Army of Barron County.

For further information call or email: 715-497-4438 or Angela.Moulton@usc.salvationarmy.org.

