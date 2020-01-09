Salvation Army kettle drive fell short of goal

The Salvation Army’s volunteer bell-ringing recruits employed during its Red Kettle campaign this past holiday season raised $57,123.
That is far short of the drive’s $80,000 goal, and it’s even short of the $64,617 collected during the 2018 bell-ringing season.
Tom Bremer, SA representative for Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, said Barron County wasn’t the only area down in collections in 2019.
“We are down about 20% from the previous year,” he said. “Several of the northern counties are down 30% or more.”
Bremer suspects several factors contributed to the downturn in giving.
“Thanksgiving was late of course, eliminating 1 week of potential bell ringing,” Bremer said. “Shopko closed, eliminating indoor ringing sites including Rice Lake. Plus there is the weather issue. Cold and snow have a big impact on bell ringing.”
In addition, an increasing number of consumers are shopping online, reducing their visits to brick and mortar stores where bell ringers are posted.
Apple Pay and Google Pay were new ways to give this year, but the online giving options were not enough to overcome the shortfall.
Bremer did not fault community residents for taking time out of their holiday season to ring bells.
“We had the same amount of ringers as the previous year,” he said.
Bell-ringing sites in Barron County included the following: Marketplace Foods, Walmart, Farm and Fleet and Hobby Lobby in Rice Lake; Nilssen’s Foods in Cumberland and KJ’s Fresh Market in Barron and Chetek.
“It will be necessary to make budget cuts in some programming starting in the spring,” Bremer said.
