The Salvation Army of Barron County’s Kettle Campaign had a recording-breaking year, surpassing its goal despite the global pandemic and significantly reduced volunteers at the kettle sites.
The organization’s annual campaign had a goal of raising $72,000 in November and December to help fund their emergency assistance vouchers for those experiencing homelessness and others needing heat, electric and rent assistance. Remarkably, more than $79,000 in donations have come into assist the families and individuals they help throughout the year.
Funds collected also support milk vouchers for the Backpack Program in Rice Lake.
SA Director Duana Bremer said, “We are very blessed that we were able to exceed the goal this year and excited for what that means as we move forward with plans to further assist Barron County residents.”
She is referring to a new facility that the organization is seeking to further help homeless families and individuals in need of emergency and transitional housing in Barron County. The Salvation Army has been working with county officials to help secure funding to assist the rising need for transitional housing and emergency shelter. They have secured funding from multiple sources and are currently walking through the first steps of a new facility close to the Barron and Polk border. The idea is to serve both counties who have a need for this type of shelter/transitional living home.
Bremer said, “Our area has needed this type of facility for some time now. Last year, we had to turn away 101 families due to a lack of shelter space/transitional living space. This is a much-needed asset to our community, and we plan to work with other local homeless programs who can make referrals for our transitional living space.”
Although the intention of the new space is to serve people in transition from homelessness to permanent housing, the organization said emergency shelter will be included in the new design.
“The community needs to know that we will be serving those in need of emergency shelter” Bremer said.
Those interested in learning more about the Salvation Army of Barron County can follow its Facebook page and watch local media for more announcements.
"Our community has shown so much generosity with the kettle campaign and we are hoping for additional volunteer support and community involvement as we move forward with our expansion of services in Barron County," Bremer said.
If a person would like to get involved with the new project, they can email their interest to: Angela.Moulton@usc.salvationarmy.org The organization’s Facebook page can be found at “The Salvation Army of Barron County.”
