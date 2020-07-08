Saddle Club's 61st show slated

The 61st annual Indianhead Saddle Club Open Horse Show is Sunday, July 12, at 8 a.m. sharp, rain or shine, at the club arena at 1970 22 1/2 Ave., Rice Lake.
The show committee reserves the right to combine the 56 classes, but judge them separately.
Admission is free. A food stand is located on the grounds. No alcoholic beverages allowed on the ground and the club is note responsible for accidents. Vendors are welcome free of charge.
Club president/treasurer Em Larsen said, “We are host to regional riders, youth through adult in English and Western events. This is a qualifying event for the Wisconsin Saddle Club Association’s Show held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in September.
For more details, contact Larsen at 715-234-7574 or elarsen@yahoo.com or Sheila Kisling at 715-651-1213 or crosshairstables@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.