Saddle Club's 61st show slated

This duo took part in last year's 60th show.

The 61st annual Indianhead Saddle Club Open Horse Show is Sunday, July 12, at 8 a.m. sharp, rain or shine,  at the club arena at 1970 22 1/2 Ave., Rice Lake.

The show committee reserves the right to combine the 56 classes, but judge them separately.

Admission is free. A food stand is located on the grounds. No alcoholic beverages allowed on the ground and the club is note responsible for accidents. Vendors are welcome free of charge.

Club president/treasurer Em Larsen said, “We are host to regional riders, youth through adult in English and Western events. This is a qualifying event for the Wisconsin Saddle Club Association’s Show held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in September.

For more details, contact Larsen at 715-234-7574 or elarsen@yahoo.com or Sheila Kisling at 715-651-1213 or crosshairstables@gmail.com.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments