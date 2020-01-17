Ruby's Pantry postpones food distribution

Due to the possibility of a major snowstorm, Living Water Church of Cameron has postponed its Ruby's Pantry food distribution, which is normally on the third Saturday of each month, to the fourth Saturday. The monthly distribution will be the morning of Saturday, Jan. 25, when more than 20,000 pounds of food will go to approximately 250 families. The public is encouraged to take part in this monthly opportunity to stretch grocery dollars. Cost is $21. Bring your own containers. For further details, contact Kathy Peterson at kathip@centurytel.net. Or go online to rubyspantry.org.

