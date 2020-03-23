Ruby's Pantry offered curbside food distribution

Ruby's Pantry's food distribution, on the third Saturday of each month, went on as planned on March 21 with a different look. It required those seeking food to stay in their vehicles with volunteers delivering prepackages in the parking lot of Living Water Church with no exchanges available. The distribution was a success with 300 people served.
Its Facebook page noted, "If elderly or immune compromised, we strongly encourage you to have someone else come pick up your share." It also advised against bringing children if at all possible. "We are doing everything we can to make this work for everyone while continuing to do the right thing in regards to health exposure and safety."
Organizers said everyone cooperated with the new rules. "We want to extend a huge thank you to all the amazing volunteers who helped make our curbside Ruby's 'pop-up' Pantry such a success. With everyone's help, we were able to safely provide food to approximately 300 local families in just over an hour while still keeping everyone socially distanced! Thank you to everyone who came today and received food. Know we send it with our blessing. Pray you stay healthy, nourished, calm and comforted in the love of Jesus ans the hope of a community who cares."
